IBM (NYSE:IBM) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

IBM (NYSE:IBM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $135.02, but opened at $139.17. IBM shares last traded at $143.89, with a volume of 16,464,405 shares.

The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price objective on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in IBM by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,998,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in IBM by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in IBM by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in IBM by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33.

About IBM (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

