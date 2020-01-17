IBM (NYSE:IBM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

IBM (NYSE:IBM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nomura lowered their price objective on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.47.

IBM stock opened at $137.98 on Wednesday. IBM has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IBM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IBM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of IBM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of IBM by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

