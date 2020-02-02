IBM (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 5.1%

IBM (NYSE:IBM)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $144.05 and last traded at $143.73, approximately 18,985,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 5,401,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.20.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IBM by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IBM during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in IBM during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IBM by 5.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

