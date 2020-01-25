IBM (NYSE:IBM) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

IBM (NYSE:IBM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.93.

IBM stock opened at $140.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. IBM has a twelve month low of $126.85 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBM will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IBM during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in IBM during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IBM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in IBM by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

