IBM to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $5.05 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:IBM)

IBM (NYSE:IBM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for IBM in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.98. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 EPS.

IBM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.93.

IBM stock opened at $139.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.23. IBM has a 12-month low of $126.85 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IBM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IBM in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in IBM in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IBM by 5.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in IBM by 12.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

