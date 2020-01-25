IBM’s (IBM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) in a report published on Thursday morning.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price objective on IBM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IBM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.93.

NYSE IBM traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,579,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,636. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.25. The company has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. IBM has a 52-week low of $126.85 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. IBM’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IBM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IBM by 5.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of IBM by 3.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in IBM by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

