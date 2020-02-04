iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

NYSEARCA:IBDL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.28. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,137. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $25.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32.

