iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0309 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.30. 29,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,341. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20.

