iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0398 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDC remained flat at $$26.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

