Ibstock (LON:IBST) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IBST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ibstock to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 268 ($3.53) in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered Ibstock to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ibstock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ibstock in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 284.63 ($3.74).

Ibstock stock opened at GBX 289.60 ($3.81) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 296.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 251.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.55. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26).

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol