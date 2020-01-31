iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Up 13.4% in January

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,400 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 601,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICAD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. iCAD has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.99%. On average, analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in iCAD by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

