ICF International Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for ICF International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.18. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

ICF International stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. ICF International has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $373.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ICF International by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ICF International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ICF International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $273,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.01%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

