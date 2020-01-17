ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Raised to at Barrington Research

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from to in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

ICFI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti upped their price objective on ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ICF International in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.57. The company had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $95.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.48.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $373.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.13 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. ICF International’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $273,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

