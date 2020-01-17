ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,007.40

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,007.40 ($13.25) and last traded at GBX 1,006 ($13.23), with a volume of 2489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 998 ($13.13).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 986.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 910.20. The company has a market capitalization of $684.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83.

About ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

