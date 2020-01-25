ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Announces Dividend of GBX 5

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ICGT opened at GBX 990 ($13.02) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 992.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 914.82. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,000 ($13.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $681.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.81.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

