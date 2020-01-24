Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.89 Million

Analysts expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) to post sales of $188.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.50 million to $189.04 million. Ichor posted sales of $141.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $620.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $620.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $833.45 million, with estimates ranging from $765.00 million to $875.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,639,000 after acquiring an additional 180,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ichor by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ichor by 24.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 108,670 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ichor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ichor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

ICHR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.58. 338,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ichor has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.30 million, a PE ratio of 139.19 and a beta of 2.79.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com