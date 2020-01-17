Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Ichor in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ichor to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

ICHR stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $884.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ichor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ichor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Ichor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ichor by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ichor by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

