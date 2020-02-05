Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $37.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ichor by 81.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 662.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.77. 531,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,459. Ichor has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.48 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

