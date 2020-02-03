Ichor (ICHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Ichor to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q4 guidance at $0.43-0.51 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ichor stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. Ichor has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $751.11 million, a P/E ratio of 123.67 and a beta of 2.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

See Also: What is a Swap?