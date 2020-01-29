Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.13.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $801.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.04 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ichor has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,639,000 after buying an additional 180,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ichor by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 24.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 108,670 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ichor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 3.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

