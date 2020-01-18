ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.85

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.85 and traded as high as $14.99. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 235,647 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ICICI Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank Ltd will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

