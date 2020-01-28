ICICI Bank Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 8,797 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 909% compared to the average daily volume of 872 call options.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ICICI Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in ICICI Bank during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 299.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. 2,248,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,335. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

