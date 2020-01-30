Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) Receives $6.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICLK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $3.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $204.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

