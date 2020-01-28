Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICLK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,870. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $204.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

