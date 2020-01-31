Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Up 13.3%

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) shot up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.41, 309,119 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 255,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $202.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

