Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ICLK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.24 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

