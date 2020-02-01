iCo Therapeutics (CVE:ICO) Stock Price Down 6.7%

iCo Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ICO)’s stock price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, 392,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 184,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections.

