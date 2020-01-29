Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $182.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $170.00. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.89.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $172.95 on Monday. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 6.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,691,000 after purchasing an additional 203,734 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Icon by 51.7% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,524,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,680,000 after buying an additional 519,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Icon by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,052,000 after buying an additional 70,921 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in Icon during the third quarter worth $76,360,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Icon by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

