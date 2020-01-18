Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ICLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on Icon and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.56.

Shares of Icon stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.78. 225,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. Icon has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $176.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.65.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. Icon’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Icon will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Icon by 6,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,648,000 after purchasing an additional 528,992 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Icon by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,524,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,680,000 after purchasing an additional 519,534 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in Icon during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,360,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Icon by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $529,691,000 after purchasing an additional 203,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Icon by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,052,000 after purchasing an additional 70,921 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

