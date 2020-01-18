Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $174.15

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $174.15 and last traded at $172.93, with a volume of 12611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.16 and a 200-day moving average of $155.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPI Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Icon by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in Icon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Icon by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 372,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,311,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV acquired a new position in Icon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,360,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

