Icon Plc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Icon in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Icon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.56.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $175.78 on Friday. Icon has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $176.30. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.65.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 6.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,691,000 after purchasing an additional 203,734 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Icon by 51.7% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,524,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,680,000 after buying an additional 519,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Icon by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,052,000 after buying an additional 70,921 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Icon by 6,790.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,648,000 after buying an additional 528,992 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in Icon during the third quarter valued at $76,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?