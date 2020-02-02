Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Iconic Minerals Ltd (CVE:ICM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 105000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $4.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,955.80, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

About Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

