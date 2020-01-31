Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Down 10%

Iconic Minerals Ltd (CVE:ICM)’s stock price traded down 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 41,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 61,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,955.80, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.63.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

