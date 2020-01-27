Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the December 31st total of 107,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iconix Brand Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,356 shares of the brand management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.07% of Iconix Brand Group worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICON traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Iconix Brand Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The brand management company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative net margin of 57.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

