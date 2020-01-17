Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $183.53

Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.53 and traded as high as $189.60. Ideagen shares last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 181,842 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDEA. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ideagen from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.40 million and a PE ratio of 313.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, insider Alan Carroll sold 11,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.21), for a total value of £19,430.88 ($25,560.22). Also, insider Barney Kent sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97), for a total value of £255,000 ($335,438.04).

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

