Ideagen’s (IDEA) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ideagen from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of LON IDEA traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 192 ($2.53). 153,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,247. The company has a market capitalization of $434.45 million and a P/E ratio of 192.00. Ideagen has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 200.04 ($2.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 185.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 158.46.

In related news, insider Alan Carroll sold 11,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.21), for a total value of £19,430.88 ($25,560.22). Also, insider Barney Kent sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £255,000 ($335,438.04).

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

