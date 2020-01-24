Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.43

Shares of Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.75. Ideal Power shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 22,386 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Lon E. Bell purchased 201,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $500,746.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,881 shares in the company, valued at $527,944.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

