IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.46.

IDYA stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.86 and a current ratio of 18.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. Research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

