Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Receives $8.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter worth $3,205,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 63,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Identiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. Identiv has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $106.59 million, a P/E ratio of -631.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Identiv will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

