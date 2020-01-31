Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Update

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 56,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $101.52 million, a PE ratio of -594.00 and a beta of 1.46. Identiv has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $7.04.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Identiv will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Identiv by 707.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter worth $129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Identiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Identiv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INVE shares. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Identiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

