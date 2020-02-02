Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INVE. ValuEngine downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Identiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. Identiv has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Identiv will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Identiv by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Identiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Identiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

