Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.06-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $86-90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.79 million.Identiv also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 382,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,235. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $101.52 million, a P/E ratio of -474.00 and a beta of 1.46. Identiv has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Identiv will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INVE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.36.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

