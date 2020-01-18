Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

INVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.58.

INVE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.31. 51,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,983. The company has a market cap of $108.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Identiv has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Identiv will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

