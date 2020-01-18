Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.21). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on IDRA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,285. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 100,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 117,877 shares of company stock valued at $287,761 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 82,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 40,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

