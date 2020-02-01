IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Lowered to $174.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IEX. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of IDEX from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.22.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.85. 486,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,142. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. IDEX has a 52-week low of $136.24 and a 52-week high of $176.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,623.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $762,699.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at $946,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 293,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in IDEX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in IDEX by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

