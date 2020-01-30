IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.98. IDEX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.55-5.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.43.

IDEX stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,825. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,065,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,701.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

