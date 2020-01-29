IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY19 guidance at $4.72-4.78 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.30-5.46 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDXX opened at $278.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.72. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $198.74 and a twelve month high of $294.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds