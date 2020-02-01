IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.42-5.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62-2.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.42-5.58 EPS.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $12.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.01. The stock had a trading volume of 910,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,193. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.70. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $198.74 and a 52 week high of $294.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.14.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $163,152.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

