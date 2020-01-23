IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

IESC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.62. IES has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 16.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IES by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in IES by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 93,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in IES by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in IES by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IES by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

