IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.36

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 1690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $559.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.62.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $293.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in IES during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in IES by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in IES by 21.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IES by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IES by 13.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

